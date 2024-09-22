CS Miano leads World Rhino Day celebrations at Sera Conservancy

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano Sunday led the country in commemorating World Rhino Day at Sera Conservancy in Samburu East.

The celebrations highlighted the critical role that local communities play in wildlife conservation, with a special focus on protecting rhinos.

In her address, CS Miano applauded the Samburu East community for their continued commitment to safeguarding the wildlife they live alongside.

“The people of Samburu East have demonstrated remarkable dedication in conserving the rich biodiversity of this region. Your efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence with wildlife, especially rhinos, is commendable,” she said.

The Cabinet Secretary underscored the government’s commitment to further supporting local conservancies.

“We recognize the challenges conservancies face, particularly in terms of infrastructure. As part of our broader strategy, the government is dedicated to constructing roads that will facilitate your important work and improve accessibility for tourists and conservation workers alike,” she stated.

CS Miano also announced plans to build lodges in the area to create additional revenue streams for the surrounding communities.

In response to recent challenges faced by residents, CS Miano reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the water shortage crisis in Samburu East.

As part of immediate relief, she provided water tanks to the community and reaffirmed the administration’s pledge to drill boreholes to provide a long-term solution.

“We are taking action to ensure water availability in this region, and I assure you that we will continue to work on sustainable solutions,” she said.

CS Miano further announced that the government will soon return to launch a compensation fund for residents affected by human-wildlife conflicts.

Additionally, she revealed that 27 slots have been allocated to Samburu residents in the upcoming ranger pass-out at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, emphasizing the government’s focus on increasing employment opportunities for the youth in conservation efforts.

The CS also delivered a special message from President William Ruto, who sent his warm regards to the people of Samburu East.

She reiterated the President’s commitment to conservation and community development.