CS Miano to lead team tasked with developing business reforms action plan

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano, to spearhead a team tasked with developing business reforms action plan.

The initiative aims to pave way for crucial legal and regulatory reforms that will greatly reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

“I am honored to lead this initiative aimed at driving legal and regulatory reforms that will substantially reduce the cost of doing business in Kenya and foster a more conducive environment for investment and economic growth,” Miano stated.

CS Miano is expected to offer leadership to the team that will comprise Ministries and departments that have a business angle in their mandate.