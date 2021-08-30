CS Monica Juma nominated for Commonwealth top job

by KBC Videos

Kenya has nominated Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to be the 7th Secretary-General to the Commonwealth. In making the announcement, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Juma’s exemplary service as one of Kenya’s top diplomats establishes her as a diplomat per excellence. The nomination of Monica Juma signals the beginning of intense lobbying, which is expected to culminate in a vote next year. The Commonwealth is a political association of 54 member states, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire.

  

