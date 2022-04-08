CS Mucheru appoints committee to co-ordinate Local Language debates

ICT CS Joe Mucheru has appointed Sammy Muraya to chair the Technical Working Group on Community and Local Language media Gubernatorial, Senatorial and Women Representatives debates.

Muraya will be deputised by Phyllis Wakiaga while Members of the Group are Jonah Ngari, Roly Davila, Stephen Kagongo, Simaloi Dajom, Rose Wakio, Leo Mutisya, Susan Karago, Joel Karanja, Vincent Ateya, Kevin Nyangweso, Tom Mboya, Joseph Kipkoech and Martin Maasai.

The Group shall carry out an assessment of the ability of community and local language media to carry out gubernatorial, senatorial and women Representatives debates ahead of the August 2022 elections.

It shall also co-ordinate technical collaboration between community and local language media outlets in organizing joint debates.

In a Gazette notice, CS Mucheru further says the group shall establish and co-ordinate fundraising efforts and revenue sharing modalities among participating media outlets as well as build capacity for local Journalists to carry out the debates,

The Committee has powers to hold meetings, public forums as it deems necessary and engage other entities as it may deem appropriate.

The term of office is six months from the date of appointment, with the committee expected to submit a work plan and progress report to the CS.