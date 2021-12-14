CS Mucheru emphasises on need to eradicate “information poverty”

Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru Tuesday was amongst eminent speakers at a High-Level Panel leading to the Launch of the RewirEd Declaration on Connectivity for Education: Framework for Action and Investment at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

During his intervention, the CS emphasised the need to eradicate “information poverty” caused by the digital divide noting that public/private sector partnerships are key to ensuring connectivity and meaningful digital learning for all.

Having taken place over the last three days between 12-14 December, during Expo 2020 Dubai’s Knowledge and Learning Week, the RewirEd Summit provided a platform to drive the transformational change that education needs.

The aim of the Declaration is to build consensus and commitments through collective collaboration between key stakeholders, address key barriers to connectivity and highlight the need for an ecosystem for meaningful connectivity that ensures affordability, usability and reliability for learners and communities.

Work on the Declaration commenced in February 2021 and will continue throughout the year in the run-up to the RewirEd Summit in December 2021.

The intensive debate, workshops and transformative initiatives that are being revealed all focused on three key themes: Youth Skills and the Future of Work (Day One); Innovation in Education (Day Two); and Education Financing (Day Three).

The RewirEd Declaration on Connectivity for Education: a framework for Action & Investment, was developed by UNESCO & Dubai Cares.

The decisions and recommendations from RewirEd Summit will be presented to the UN and global stakeholders, forming a core part of the future education roadmap.