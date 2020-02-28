CS Mucheru: Govt is committed to address youth unemployment

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the government remains committed to addressing the challenge of youth unemployment by providing relevant training.

Speaking during the 8th graduation of generation Kenya program, an initiative that seeks to place disconnected young adults in jobs, Mucheru said the government remains cognizant of the power of young people to transform the fortunes of the country.

According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, 5,341,182 of the 13,777,600 young Kenyans are unemployed, statistics that has further complicated efforts by the government to address the challenge of unemployment in the country.

In a bid to safeguard the welfare of the thousands of youths who find themselves jobless and lacking critical skills to navigate through life’s challenges, Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the government has put in place robust measures to ensure it imparts vocational skills so as to utilize young energetic minds.

Speaking at the 8th graduation ceremony for the Generation Kenya Program where 5,140 youth graduated with job-ready skills in various sectors, ICT CS Joe Mucheru said it was critical that young people are equipped with critical skills necessary to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Generation Kenya CEO, Ramakrishnan Hariharan says the program seeks to equip the youth with employability skills.

The impact of the 8 weeks program that equips its beneficiaries with skills for high growth sectors such as garment, finance, retail and restaurant, food and beverage, and consumer goods well told by James Mwangi, a beneficiary of the initiative.