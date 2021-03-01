CS Mucheru urges youth to take up govt grants for businesses

Information, Communications and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, has called on youths to take advantage of government grants to grow their businesses as the Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunity Project (KYEOP) extended deadlines for application.

While congratulating the County Assembly for passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that had a basket of goodies for the youth including the tax holidays, the CS noted that the government allowed for a Ksh 40, 000 grant for business set up.

“The president issued Ksh 1.3 billion grants to youths through the Mbele na Biz Competition and Ksh 500 million for loans which you should plug in to grow your businesses.

“We have money that you can access to move your business forward or start up,” noted the CS promising to boost the Nyandarua Bodaboda Empowerment Initiative, kitty.

The CS spoke in Ol Kalou over the weekend when he presided over the launch of the Nyandarua Bodaboda Empowerment Initiative that saw the 8000 riders group into 50 saccos for savings and investment.

Nyandarua County Director for Youth Affairs Mary Njugi, announced an extension of the deadline for KYEOP Cycle Six applications, noting that the funds were available for youths.

“Youths aged 18 to 29 years are encouraged to apply for the Business Support Grants amounting to Ksh 40,000 either online or at any Youth Office in the Sub Counties.”

“The January 20, 2021 deadline for applications has been extended and is now open. All you need is a National Identity Card,” explained Njugi.

Also at the event, Ol Kalou MP, David Kiaraho affirmed that the youths were getting support through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

“In this financial year, we are training youths in order for them to get a Smart driving license which will open job opportunities for them,” stated Kiaraho noting that already 3, 622 youths in Ol Kalou constituency had been trained and acquired licenses.