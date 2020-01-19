Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has dismissed claims that some of the pesticides the government is using in the ongoing aerial spraying of desert locusts in the affected counties are ineffective.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo on status of the operation, Munya however noted there was poor mixing of the chemicals, an error that has since been rectified.

An operation to fight swarms of destructive desert locust in Northern Kenya and Isiolo counties continuous even as residents maintain minimal progress has been made to contain the menace.

CS Munya says there was an initial challenge on chemical mixing, an anomaly that has since been rectified.

And as fear of the spread of the swarms to other counties grip farmers, Munya promised that the government is stepping up the fight against the locusts to avoid further losses.