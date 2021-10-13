CS Munya: KTDA reforms are unstoppable

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has said that the government will continue conducting a complete forensic Audit in all KTDA owned factories.

The comprehensive investigation will be used to determine why tea prices were dropping in the previous years, despite international prices remaining constant.

The tea sub-sector in Kenya supports over 6 million Kenyans directly and indirectly.

According to the recently released Economic Survey of Kenya, tea contributed more than 122 billion to the Kenyan economy in the year 2020, making it one of the largest contributors to the country’s economy.

Speaking while visiting Tea factories in Kiambu County Munya has said the reform agenda in the tea sub-sector was in top gear and farmers are receiving better payments.

Munya has urged KTDA to cut down management costs, in order to ensure more money reaches farmers in the tea production business.

In July this year, the government set the minimum reserve price at the Mombasa tea auction which has improved the average tea prices for the smallholder by about 40%.

This has resulted in an increase in revenue to the tea smallholder grower by Kshs 172 Million within a period of one month according to the ministry of agriculture.

KTDA Chairman David Ichoho has said the tea agency has embarked on bringing down production costs in all its factories in a bid to help farmers get more money regulations.