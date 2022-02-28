CS Munya unveils new Tea Board Directors

ByMuraya Kamunde
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Monday unveiled the new Board of Directors of the Tea Board of Kenya.

While addressing the media, CS Munya urged the board to hit the ground running and focus on immediate interventions that are necessary to drive Tea reforms to ensure increased incomes and growth of the industry

“To maintain the current upward trajectory of the tea industry, the ongoing reforms will require alot of commitment,” said CS Peter Munya.

The CS noted that the Ministry of Agriculture has been working closely with the Tea Board of Kenya Secretariat, to drive various reforms.

Some of the reforms include the setting up of the minimum reserve price. “I am happy to note that the Reserve Price which has been implemented for about six months now has resulted to an increased export earnings: From Ksh 120 billion to Ksh136 billion,” he said.

  

