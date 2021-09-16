CS Munyes, Keter summoned over high fuel prices

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has summoned Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and his Energy counterpart Charles Keter on Tuesday next week to explain the high fuel prices.

Lusaka said the two cabinet secretaries have to appear in person. This come hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority increased fuel prices to a record high prompting an outcry from the public.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot raised the issue in the Senate seeking to have the Energy Cabinet Secretary and EPRA appear before the senate to explain the high cost of petroleum products in the country.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay County Women Rep Gladys Wanga and Kericho County Senator Aron Cheruiyot traded accusations on social media in connection to Tuesday’s fuel price increments.

Cheruiyot brushed off blame from the Senate, saying an increase in taxes is a preserve of the National Assembly.

He put the blame on the National Assembly’s finance committee headed by Gladys Wanga.

Wanga dismissed Cheruiyot’s argument as propaganda and lies.

She said the Finance Bill 2021 had no additional taxes, hence demanding that Keter explains the unprecedented increase in fuel prices.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority increased the fuel pump prices effective Wednesday by more than Ksh7, with Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene now retailing at Sh134.72, Sh115.60, and Sh110.82 per litre respectively in Nairobi.