The Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen Monday called on stakeholders to explore additional strategic ways to promote professional development and empowerment towards a more inclusive and adaptive construction industry.

This he said during the inauguration of the Women In Construction (WIC) Forum, 2023 at Barabara Plaza organized by the Ministry in conjunction with the President’s Women Rights Advisor, led by Harriette Chiggai.

This year’s theme, Female Led, Female Built, Female Powered, emphasizes the need to encourage more women to enter the construction industry as well as spur women led entities and players to shape the industry’s future.

Speaking during the event, CS Murkomen noted that despite being 51 pc of the Kenyan population, only 3 pc of artisans are women while a paltry 7.3 pc of engineers registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya.

Adding that only 15.5 pc of contractors, and 17 pc of registered quantity surveyors are women.

´To review the status of this sector and make it more accommodating for women, my Ministry, in collaboration with the Office of the Advisor to the President on Women Rights, have the pleasure of inaugurating this year’s Women in Construction Forum 2023, under the theme Female Led, Female Built, Female Powered.´ Said CS Murkomen.

The event brings together women developers, contractors and all associates in the construction sector with the aim of promoting, recognising and advancing their role in the industry.

At the end of the conference, the CS said he hopes that all the stakeholders shall have explored additional strategic ways to promote professional development and empowerment towards a more inclusive and adaptive construction industry.