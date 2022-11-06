CS Murkomen warns KQ pilots against impunity

The government has issued a strongly worded statement warning striking Kenya Airways pilots against impunity.

The airline has incurred huge losses as a result of the strike by the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) that entered the second day Sunday.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has consequently asked the Labour ministry to take action against the pilots for defying a court order on the strike.

“Considering the defiance of KALPA and their total disregard for the existing court order – which is at the heart of the rule of law – the Ministry of Labour now has to activate the procedures governing industrial relations. I urge the pilots to be mindful of the consequences of defying a court order and to urgently return to work because impunity cannot be an option” he said in the statement issued Sunday evening.

Moving forward, Murkomen said the government will tackle challenges bedeviling the national career head on noting that Kenyans were no longer willing to subside the airline.

“Instead of sweeping the challenges which have been facing Kenya Airways for many years under the carpet, we are ready to tackle these challenges head-on. Instead of glossing over and whitewashing the deep-seated problems at Kenya Airways we believe that time has come for us to confront and resolve these problems once and for all” he said.

“The people of Kenya are neither happy nor willing to continue subsidizing Kenya Airways, and we have heard their voice loud and clear. As for now, I urge the pilots to be part of the solution by working with us to resolve these issues” he added.

While urging the pilots to return to work immediately, Murkomen said the strike was illegal and imperiling the economy.

“We respect workers’ rights and the role of KALPA as a representative of the pilots in agitating for better terms. However, this must be done within the confines of the law and must take into consideration the prevailing economic circumstances both in the company and the country”

He further apologized to affected travelers and transporters. “ The Government of Kenya conveys its apologies to all the travelers and transporters affected by the ongoing Kenya Airways pilots strike,” he said..

The Government has in the last three years injected more than Ksh60 billion to keep the company afloat.

“In fact, this administration, in its first 10 days in office, channelled Ksh10 billion from the exchequer towards the sustenance of Kenya Airways notwithstanding the economic crisis and the biting drought affecting the country” he revealed.

The airline is counting losses estimated at Ksh300 million daily and 2.4 billion weekly.

Talks between the pilots, government and KQ management have failed.

“The sour and chronic industrial action is an impediment to ongoing efforts to raise capital for Kenya Airways”….. I urge them to urgently reconsider their position and go back to work” the CS appealed.

