CS Mutua, Atwoli meet to foster dialogue, harmony in labour sector 

Government is making significant progress towards implementing the minimum wage increase.

This according to the Ministry of Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who was speaking Tuesday morning during a meeting with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

The two discussed promoting dialogue, understanding, and harmony within Kenya’s labour sector as they address critical issues like the pending 6pc minimum wage increment.

“I am closely monitoring the situation and am confident that the gazettement will happen soon, which I hope will bring relief to the workers eagerly awaiting this adjustment.” Said CS Mutua.

Similarly the two leaders discussed the growing number of job opportunities available abroad, with 452,000 positions currently open in various countries.

While expressing his concern about the mistreatment of workers by rogue employment agencies CS Mutua promised to take strong action against the said agencies.

He said he will convene a high-level meeting with employment agencies starting tomorrow to address these issues and ensure the rights of our workers are protected.

Further the CS emphasized the importance of industrial peace for boosting productivity and stressed the need for respect between employees and employers.

“I urged unions to give this new cabinet time to fully understand and address all issues before resorting to strikes. I want to assure everyone that this government listens and is committed to finding solutions through dialogue.” He added.

On his part, Atwoli expressed confidence in the office of the CS approach and pledged his full support.

He also suggested the establishment of labour offices in the Middle East to better address the challenges faced by Kenyan workers in the region.