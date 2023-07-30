CS Mutua: Kenya to deploy 1,000 police officers to help restore normalcy in Haiti

Kenya has committed to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

In a statement by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua, the proposed deployment will take shape once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken.

“At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti,” said Mutua