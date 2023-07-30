CS Mutua: Kenya to deploy 1,000 police officers to help restore normalcy in Haiti

Kenya has committed to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.
In a statement by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua, the proposed deployment will take shape once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken.
“At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti,” said Mutua
“Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to “reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing”,” he added
The CS said an assessment by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few week to inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.
At the same time, the CS said Kenya condemns the coup d’état in Niger and called on all parties to commence process of restoring the democratic dispensation of the African nation.
“Kenya condemns the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger by a military coup and demands his unconditional release. The Coup constitutes an egregious breach of the norms of the African Union which prohibit unconstitutional change of government,” Mutua stated.