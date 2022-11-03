CS Mutua spells out tough measures to protect Kenyans in Saudi

Immigration officers will not allow Kenyans to travel out of the country as domestic workers without fulfilling the set requirements starting on Monday, 7th November 2022.

Announcing a raft of measures to protect Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia Thursday, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua revealed as an immediate short-term venture the ministry will be issuing new procedures that will inform clearance of Kenyans traveling abroad as domestic workers.

“To this end, as an immediate short-term venture, we’ll be issuing new procedures which will have to be followed before we grant clearance for any Kenyan to travel as a domestic worker to any country,” he said.

The new CS who is on a two-day visit to the country disclosed that a joint Technical Team of Kenya and Saudi Arabia Government officials had been formed to fast-track labour issues including the issue of exit visas starting from November 17.

The deal follows talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and a team from the Ministry of Labour, led by vice minister of Labour Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain.

During his vetting, Dr. Mutua undertook to address the predicament facing Kenyans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As promised the CS flew out of the country Wednesday (Nov3) to meet with Saudi authorities and the Kenyan Diaspora living and working there, to get first-hand information to assist him in coming up with lasting solutions to their welfare challenges.

An emergency hotline number has been set up at the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh.

“I have also met and spent hours listening to Kenyans living and working in Saudi Arabia. I have also had the pleasure of meeting young babies of our Kenyan mothers…..We have dedicated an emergency hotline for Kenyans in Saudi Arabia to call when facing any difficulties. The emergency hotline number at the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh is +966500755060” he said.

He said the rights of all workers will be enforced by laws of Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

He said the ministry is working on modalities to get Kenyan Labour agencies offices in Saudi Arabia to deal with issues concerning their clients.

“We have also agreed to ensure compliance by agents and others when it comes to the provision of healthcare to Kenyans, including those who are in the country illegally,” he said.

Mutua said any workers in need of assistance will receive immediate help including engaging the Saudi government for their assistance.

“The idea is to ensure every Kenyan works and lives a fulfilling life,” he said.

The former governor said he had requested for Amnesty to be granted to Kenyans who were in the country illegally, those who are unable to access medical care for their documents to be legalized, and for others to be given passage to return home.

The Kenyan Government is also dispatching additional staff to the Riyadh Embassy to assist in the process of legalizing Kenyans who are out of status and processing traveling documents and other necessary work.

This is his first external visit as CS of Foreign and Diaspora.

