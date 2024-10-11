CS Muturi evaluates Kisumu Huduma Center, calls for enhanced service delivery 

Public Service and Human Capital Development. Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has emphasized government’s vision of elevating the standard of service across all Huduma Centres, reaffirming his commitment to fostering a more efficient and accountable public service.

Speaking when he visited the Kisumu Huduma Centre to assess the quality of services provided to Kenyans, he urged Huduma Kenya officers across the country to serve with passion and courtesy.

“It is important that as we deliver services to Mwananchi, we do so with a smile and a human touch. Every Kenyan deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Muturi remarked.

The visit is part of an ongoing effort to improve public service delivery.

Accompanied by key officials including the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Service, Amos Gathecha, Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Kai Chilumo, National Youth Service (NYS) Deputy Commandant General Jamleck Chabari, and Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo, Muturi observed firsthand the operations at the center.

During his visit, Muturi commended the dedication of the Huduma Centre staff in serving the public, highlighting their commitment to meeting the needs of local residents.

“The dedication I’ve seen today is commendable. Our staff are going above and beyond to ensure services are delivered efficiently,” he said.

However, Muturi acknowledged that despite the progress made, there remain challenges that need to be addressed. He reassured the public that the government is already working on solutions to overcome these obstacles.

“While we are making great strides, there are a few challenges along the way. Rest assured, we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues to ensure Kenyans experience seamless, efficient, and improved service delivery.”

The Cabinet Secretary’s visit to Kisumu is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing public service nationwide, with a particular focus on ensuring all Huduma Centres maintain high standards of service and accessibility for all citizens.