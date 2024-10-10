CS Muturi leads tree planting initiative at Maseno school to mark Mazingira Day

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development, Justin Muturi, spearheaded a large-scale tree planting exercise at Maseno School, Kisumu West Constituency, to commemorate Mazingira Day.

The event, that was held Thursday, saw the planting of 3,000 seedlings, marking a significant contribution towards Kenya’s goal of achieving 15 billion trees by 2030.

In his remarks, Muturi emphasized the critical role of environmental conservation and restoration in combating climate change and improving Kenya’s green cover.

He urged citizens to take up the responsibility of planting and nurturing trees, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the national tree-planting initiative.

“As Kenyans, we must take it upon ourselves to plant trees not only for the present but for future generations. Every tree we plant today contributes to our target of 15 billion trees, which is key to safeguarding our environment and securing the future,” Muturi stated.