The Public Service and Human Capital Development Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has pledged to work tirelessly to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the public service.

The Public Service CS stated that his main focus will be on fostering a culture of excellence and accountability within the Government institutions.

He spoke Friday morning when he officially assumed his role at his Harambe Office earlier Friday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his public service journey.

CS Muturi was welcomed by Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha, whose support and dedication has proven invaluable as he embarked on this mission together with the entire ministry.

“As I step into this significant responsibility, I pledge to work tirelessly to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our public service.” CS Muturi.

Moreover, CS Muturi stated his commitment to investing in the development of Kenya’s human capital, ensuring that every Kenyan worker is equipped with the skills and opportunities necessary to drive our country forward.

“Together, we will build a public service that not only meets the needs of today but also anticipates the challenges of tomorrow, creating a brighter future for all.”