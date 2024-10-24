CS Muturi urges Kenyans to pick uncollected identification documents 

Public Service and Human Capital Development, Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called on Kenyans to collect their identification documents as thousands remain uncollected across the nation.

During his assessment of the Thika Huduma Centre, CS Muturi highlighted a staggering statistic: nationally, there are over 190,000 uncollected National IDs.

In Thika alone, more than 10,000 IDs, 2,800 birth certificates, and over 6,000 driving licenses are waiting for their rightful owners.

“I’m urging all Kenyans to visit their nearest Huduma Centre and collect their documents without delay. With 57 Huduma Centres across the country, accessing your documents has never been easier,” said Muturi.

In addition to addressing the issue of uncollected documents, CS Muturi announced that strides are being made to establish Huduma Centres in every constituency, ensuring that essential services are easily accessible to all citizens.

He expressed gratitude for the support from Members of Parliament who are backing this initiative.

During his remarks at the busy Thika Huduma Centre, which serves a large population, CS Muturi noted that the centre has achieved an impressive 87.5% customer satisfaction rating.

He praised the staff for their dedication, especially in providing counseling and wellness services to both customers and employees. “Your service shapes the government’s image, and I urge you to maintain professionalism and courtesy,” he said.

CS Muturi also commended the Huduma Mashinani outreach program, which brings services directly to local communities, and encouraged staff to continue their exemplary work in serving customers with excellence. “Your dedication plays a vital role in creating an environment where every customer feels valued and appreciated,” he added.

Additionally, he urged the media to help raise awareness among the public about the importance of collecting processed identification documents, including IDs, birth certificates, and driving licenses, to alleviate the strain on Huduma Centre storage capacity.

As the call to action resonates across the country, Kenyans are encouraged to take advantage of the services available at Huduma Centres and ensure they collect their important documents.