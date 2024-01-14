CS Nakhumicha accuses Judiciary of blocking health reforms

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has accused the Judiciary of blocking health reforms that are meant to safeguard the lives of Kenya.

The CS says the plan to lower the healthcare scheme payment from Ksh 500 to Ksh300 should have been implemented by now but some forces are hell-bent of scuttling the plan.

Speaking in Kirinyaga during the burial of Gladys Wanjiku, a sister to Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha wondered why a public servant with a comprehensive insurance scheme would ask the courts to halt an initiative intended to help other Kenyans.

She, however, assured Kenyans that after cases are complete, it will require only a fortnight to implement the program.

The Head of Public Service Felix Koskei urged Kenyans to invest in education for a better future.

Despite many remaining jobless, Koskei said the country’s economy is improving hence more jobs will be created as the government also seeks job opportunities abroad.

Koskei said public coffers are being protected to ensure Kenyans get value for their taxes.