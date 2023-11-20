CS Nakhumicha addresses at World Bio Summit in Korea

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula gave a resounding adress at the opening ceremony of 2nd World Bio Summit two-day meeting in Seoul, Korea where a roadmap seeking to bolster global pandemic response capabilities is expected to be rolled out.

In an era where global health security transcends borders, the CS in her well delivered speech in presence of representatives from governments, the scientific community, the private sector and international organizations advocated for fortified health systems and heightened pandemic preparedness.

“It is my pleasure and indeed a great privilege to address this Second World Bio Summit, 2023 to share the Kenyan experience in securing our health systems to safeguard our nations from health emergencies. This Summit could not have come at a better time, especially for Kenya, where significant interventions are being implemented across policy, legislative, strategic and operational frameworks with the aim of creating robust health pandemic preparedness measures for her citizens” she said

“Our Government is committed and deployed a number of strategies aimed at strengthening capacities for health emergency preparedness, response and resilience.In partnership with development partners, and through regional partners, manufacturers and collaborators, Kenya is establishing in-country capacities in manufacturing of vaccines and other biopharmaceuticals” added the CS

South Korean Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on his part stressed that if the global community shares its experiences, he believes that it will be of great help in combating future challenges.

“We hope that the World Bio Summit 2023 will serve as a constructive opportunity to reflect on the importance of global cooperation for future pandemic responses, to establish a secure healthcare system against threats to human health, and to encourage sustained attention and action for infectious disease responses,” affirmed Cho Kyoo-hong.

During the keynote speech, Catharina Boehme, World Health Organization’s Assistant Director-General, External Relations and Governance, gave guidelines on how the global community can prepare for the post Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Boehme, three key areas that demand attention are building robust governance and global cooperation, developing regional hubs for vaccines and biomanufacturing, and setting up a collaborative network for global health security based on the lessons learned from Corona Virus.

“Despite the hardship brought by Covid-19, we also witnessed presidential scientific progress,” Boehme remarked. “The development of vaccines, therapeutics, and tests in record time is a clear proof of that.”

“Korea has a big role to play when it comes to regional production, but also more broadly when it comes to achieving the sustainable development goal for health,” she was further quoted. “Korean companies and partners are famous for their agility in innovation, attention to quality, and affordability.”

Through this event, discussions will cover various topics related to preparing for future pandemics, including expanding the capacity for vaccine production and development at governmental, business, and international organization levels.

There will also be in-depth discussions on concrete plans for regional and continental cooperation models for vaccine production and development in the recent context of the vaccine field, according to the health and welfare ministry.

The World Bio Summit, driven by the Korean government’s pursuit of becoming a global hub for biotechnology, is an annual international event where leaders in the field from various countries, companies and international organizations are invited to discuss international collaboration strategies.