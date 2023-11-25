CS Nakhumicha graces Senator Chesang Super League finals

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula was among the dignitaries that attended Senator Allan Chesang Foundation Super League Finals staged on Saturday afternoon at the Kitale National Polytechnic Institute in Trans-Nzoia County.

The culmination of the tournament now in its second edition saw hosts Sikhendu FC which emerged winners after an emphatic 1-0 victory against Bwayi FC in a hotly contested and charged game that attracted a hundred of spectators including Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Watangula.

Speaking during the event,Nakhumicha lauded Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang for organizing the tournament adding that such initiatives are best platforms for youth passionate about football to showcase their talent and get noticed by relevant stakeholders of the game.

“Thank you Senator Chesang for sponsoring this great tourney which has brought several teams together across the County. We have seen a beautiful game here with many footballers exhibiting their hidden capabilities.Besides health partnerships where we’ve launched strategic mechanisms aimed at implementation of the Universal Health Coverage, I will also continue working with all the leaders to promote development of talents both here and beyond” she said amid cheers and applause from fans

Tournament sponsor Chesang on his part reiterated his commitment of bettering the football extravaganza in the future through collaborations with partners of the sport in a bid to raise the standards of the game in the area.

Event Chief Guest Wetangula while calling upon lawmakers present to table legislation geared towards advocating for the growth of sports in Kenya further urged local scouts to exercise fairness while choosing talents to join various teams taking part in Kenyan leagues.

“What we’ve witnessed here is a manifestation that Kenya is a home of sports potential and I want to appeal to scouts from NSL and KPL as well as lower tier leagues to consider fairness and equity while settling on who features for their respective teams.Personally I’ve been involved in liasing with those at the overseas to pick our budding players who’ve showcased exceptional talent” he noted

Sikhendu FC pocketed Kshs 1M for emerging overall winners in the boys category while runners-up Bwayi FC took home Kshs 500,000.

In the ladies category, Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) national reigning champions Wiyeta Girls received Kshs 300,000 after overcoming second-placed Young Starlets who got Kshs 200,000.

Others who were present during the game are Senate Speaker Amason Kingi,former Kakamega Senator and UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala,Bungoma Senator David Wakoli,local MPs including Kakai Busau of Kiminini,Ferdinand Wanyonyi representing Kwanza among others.