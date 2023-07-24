CS Nakhumicha leads Kenyan delegation on a benchmarking visit to South Korea

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, together with the Principal Secretary Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, and a Kenyan delegation, is currently on a benchmarking visit to South Korea.

The visit aims to gain insights into various aspects of healthcare management in South Korea and explore potential collaborations in research and development to bolster local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Kenya.

During the visit, the delegation met with the South Korean Minister for Health and Welfare, Cho KyooHong.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around healthcare management, medical data management, national health insurance, local pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, regulatory reforms for digital health and telemedicine, health workers management system, as well as healthcare financing.

Minister Cho Kyoo Hong emphasized South Korea’s focus on promoting bio-health as its second driving force, underscoring their commitment to advancing the healthcare sector.

The benchmarking visit sets the stage for potential collaborations and advancements in Kenya’s medical sector, fostering a healthier future for the nation.