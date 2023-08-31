CS Nakhumicha:Digital Health Bill addressees gaps in the framework for the e-Health ecosystem

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula has said that once enacted, the E-Health Bill will provide for a framework for provision of e-Health services, establish an integrated e-Health management information system, data governance and protection of personal health information, service delivery through digital health interventions, e-waste disposal, health tourism, and for connected purposes.

Speaking on Thursday while appearing before the National Assembly AD-HOC Committee to answer questions on the activities and operations of WorldCoin in Kenya in relation to the health of ordinary mwanachi,the CS noted that the Cabinet approved the Bill ahead of its tabling in Parliament in the coming few months.

“I took the opportunity to inform the Honourable Members on the Cabinet approval of the Digital Health Bill proposed by the @MOH_Kenya earlier this week. The bill, which will be tabled in Parliament soon, will build on the existing Data Protection Act by establishing a comprehensive framework to ensure responsible handling, protection, and privacy of sensitive personal health data. It will also provide a legal fra⁸mework for the establishment of a comprehensive integrated health information system and a Data Health Agency” she said.

The Cabinet, while meeting in Kakamega on Tuesday considered and approved four crucial Bills that promote healthcare in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s pledge to accelerate attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as set out under the Government’s Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Among the bills approved include the Primary Health Care Bill,the Digital Health Bill and the Social Health Insurance Bill.

The Cabinet said these bills usher in a paradigm in the legal and institutional framework for healthcare in Kenya by repealing the current National Health Insurance Fund and establishing in its place the following funds: Primary Healthcare Fund; Social Health Insurance Fund; and Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund

Once passed into law,the Bill is expected to enable widespread access to health care services, health information, and securely share and exchange client’s information in support to safer, quality health care, more equitable and responsive health system for all the Kenyan people by transforming the way information is used to facilitate care and delivery of specialized health services across the country.

In May this year,the Ministry of Health and the Transform Health Kenya Coalition partnered to advance the drafting of the National E-Health Bill in an exercise that brought together representatives from the public sector, private sector, civil society, research institutions, community members and Transform Health Kenya Coalition member representatives.