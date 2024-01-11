Nakhumicha: Services at KNH have improved remarkably

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the government has an elaborate plan aimed at improving service delivery at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday night during an impromptu visit at the facility, Nakhumicha said KNH has undergone massive transformation through targeted reforms geared towards ensuring quality provision of health care services.

“Having dropped here without announcing my visit, I’m very impressed with the activities of this facility and the manner in which services are being provided by our doctors, nurses, caregivers and the security officers. KNH is leading from the front in enhancement of quality of lives for Kenyans by providing patient-centred and evidence-based healthcare through facilitation of quick and coordinated care that promotes patient safety as a result of improved efficiency, an aspect that eliminates delays in care and errors hence improved patient satisfaction” she observed.

Staff at the facility lauded ongoing government efforts of reforming the health sector, one of the five pillars of Kenya Kwanza’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda [BETA] championed by President William Ruto.

“As the staff we feel honoured following the visit by the CS who means well to the wellbeing of health institutions and general medical personnel not only here but across the Country” said Isaac Isamek, one of the nurses at the referral facility.

In May last year, Nakhumicha inaugurated the KNH board of management, a move she said demonstrated the important role that KNH plays in delivering exceptional health services for city residents further expressing confidence that the new KNH board will contribute greatly to the health facility’s prosperity.

“The government is committed to supporting the management of KNH in fulfilling its mandate of providing high-quality healthcare services to all citizens. The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of expertise in healthcare, administration, and governance.” noted CS Nakhumicha.