CS Omamo calls for concerted efforts in countering Terrorism

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo Monday urged the international community to double concerted efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.

The Kenyan Minister who is representing President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ongoing 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa challenged all partners to strengthen coordination to deal with the new asymmetrical threats to international peace and security.

On the situation in the Horn of Africa Cabinet Secretary Omamo called for support to Somalia to build capacity for its Forces to take up the responsibility of their country’s security and for the conditions-based withdrawal of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Amb. Omamo reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to AMISOM and urged the international community to ensure predictable funding that is necessary to deliver sustainable peace and stability in Somalia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Amb Omamo also thanked the Summit for honoring the late President Daniel Arap Moi with a moment of silence, citing his contributions to promotion of peace and security in Africa and beyond.

The AU Report in part asserts “AMISOM has continued to support the efforts of the Federal Republic of Somalia to ensure inclusive politics, particularly the enhancement of its relations with the Federal Member States. This includes the preparation for the state-level elections in Jubaland and efforts by the FGS and Jubaland authorities to address the political situation in the immediate aftermath of the elections.”

Through AMISOM Kenya supports the stabilization of Somalia, contributes to international efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism and promotion of regional peace and stability.

Cabinet Secretary is accompanied by Amb. Tom Amolo Special Envoy for Kenya’s United Nation Security Council Bid and Amb. John Tipis, Director for Africa and AU Affairs.

Tell Us What You Think