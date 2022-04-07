Kenya-AU to tackle climate change, peace, security issues

ByChristine Muchira
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo has commended the cordial multilateral relationship between Kenya and the African Union as well as the continued support to the peace processes in the region.   

Speaking when she met Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Thursday morning Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa on her official visit to Kenya, the CS further expressed optimism that the Africa Center for Disease Control-CDC office established in Kenya would be able to deliver on its mandate. 

 

The two agreed to work together on environmental issues, climate change, peace and security, and other areas of mutual interest to foster peaceful relationships within the continent.

On her part, Dr. Nsanzabaganwa appreciated Kenya’s tangible contribution to AU notably on the Peace and Security agenda, financial support and hosting of the AU field offices.

 

 

  

