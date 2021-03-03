CS Omamo receives credentials from UN Resident Coordinator

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb Raychelle Omamo Wednesday received credentials of Dr. Stephen Jackson, the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya.

The CS welcomed the UN representative, wishing him success in his duties, expressing his appreciation for the efforts extended by UN in supporting various fields such as Population and Development.

In his remarks Dr. Jackson said he will endevour to lead operational development agencies of UN in Kenya to work and support the people and Government of Kenya as it strives to advance the Big Four Agenda and the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Resident Coordinator is leading and strategically positioning the United Nations country team in Kenya to respond to the current national priorities, mainly to Kenya’s Vision 2030, Medium-Term Plan III and the Big Four Agenda.

The office of the Resident Coordinator has five core functions:

Strategic Planning

Economics

Partnerships and development finance

Data and results management and reporting

Communications and advocacy

Mr. Jackson brings close to 30 years of experience in international development, peacebuilding and humanitarian affairs to the position, including more than 10 years in Sub-Saharan Africa.

At the United Nations, he most recently served as Resident Coordinator in Gabon, after holding leadership positions at the Department of Political Affairs (DPA) and with United Nations Peacekeeping.

In DPA, he served as Chief of Policy Planning and Guidance, headed the Secretariat to the High-Level Review of United Nations Peacebuilding in 2015, worked as Team Leader of the Mediation Support Unit, was Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office in Burundi (BNUB), led the Policy Planning Unit as well as the Africa Great Lakes Team, and worked as Special Adviser to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes.

With Peacekeeping, he served as a Senior Political Adviser with the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC).

Prior to joining the Organization, Mr. Jackson was the Deputy Director of the Conflict Prevention and Peace Forum (CPPF) at the Social Science Research Council (SSRC) in New York and served as the Director of the International Famine Centre and a Lecturer in Sociology at the National University of Ireland in Cork after working in humanitarian relief and development in Angola, Rwanda and Somalia.

He holds a doctorate in cultural anthropology and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University, USA, as well as a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.