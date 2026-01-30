County NewsNEWS

CS Oparanya champions youth empowerment, cooperatives in Teso North

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya

The Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive, bottom-up development by placing youth empowerment and cooperative strengthening at the centre of Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.

Speaking during the Teso North Youth Conference held at Chemasiri Technical and Vocational College, CS Oparanya urged young people to intentionally build strong economic foundations by embracing entrepreneurship, skills development, and collective enterprise.

He assured the youth of Teso North of sustained ministry support aimed at growing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and revitalising the cooperative movement across Busia County.

CS Oparanya highlighted the wide range of empowerment opportunities available under the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, noting that these initiatives are designed to unlock youth potential and expand access to affordable capital, markets, and capacity building.

“Our Ministry continues to roll out targeted empowerment programmes including the Hustler Fund, Uwezo Fund, Kenya Industrial Estates, and enterprise development support through the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, alongside skills enhancement under the Kenya Jobs Economic Transformation Project (KJET),” said CS Oparanya.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that cooperatives remain a powerful vehicle for wealth creation, job generation, and economic resilience, particularly for young entrepreneurs seeking to scale their enterprises sustainably.

The Principal Secretary, State Department for MSMEs Development, Susan Mang’eni underscored the Government’s resolve to equip young people with relevant, market-driven skills to enable them to become economically productive and self-reliant.

“With the upcoming Nasewa Special Economic Zone, the proposed extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba, and the construction of a dry port, the youth of Teso North must prepare themselves to seize these emerging opportunities and position themselves at the heart of the region’s economic transformation,” PS Mangeni said.

The Member of Parliament for Teso North Constituency, Oku Kaunya called for enhanced support for MSMEs, particularly in industrialisation and manufacturing. He emphasized the need to commercialise coffee and cotton production as critical inputs for the coffee and textile value chains key priority sectors under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The Teso North Youth Conference brought together youth from across the constituency to engage with government leaders, gain insights into ongoing national empowerment programs, and explore pathways for meaningful participation in Kenya’s growing economy.

 

