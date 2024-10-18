CS Oparanya encourages graduates to use training to foster innovation

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, Wycliffe Oparanya has highlighted the critical role that technical education plays in bridging the skills gap, not just in Kenya but globally.

He emphasized the importance of integrating practical skills with theoretical knowledge, encouraging the graduates to use their training to foster innovation and self-employment.

“Innovation is key to staying competitive both locally and nationally,” he said, urging graduates to seek solutions that address community challenges.

“I call upon all the the training institutions to ensure that relevant theoretical and practical skills are intergrated in the technical curriculum to ensure the graduates gather handson experience that translates to creation of self employement that benefits the individual and the community at large.” He said.

The CS was speaking Friday, during the graduation ceremony of short technical course students at Shapashina Stadium in Loitoktok, Kajiado South Constituency.

The event marked a crucial step towards addressing unemployment and equipping the youth with valuable skills for the ever-evolving job market.

Hosted by Sakimba Parashina, the local Member of Parliament, the initiative was praised for its focus on building technical skills that can transform lives.

The CS noted that the partnership between local technical institutions and the government has made significant strides in providing opportunities for youth in Kajiado County, aligning with the national government’s agenda of driving sustainable economic growth.

Similarly, he underscored the government’s commitment to supporting technical education through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). As Kenya continues to pursue its Vision 2030 goals, fostering a skilled workforce capable of driving industrialization is essential.

“The training opportunities for the youth play a key role in addressing the skills gaps currently experienced in our country and around the globe through tapping into emerging technologies to enhance industrialization and foster economic resilience.” Remarked CS Oparanya.

“In today’s rapindly evolving technological landscape, innovation is key to staying competitive both locally and nationally. I encourage all the graduants today to explore innovative solutions that solve real problems in their communities and in the Country with the knowledge acquired, through the innovations, they will tailor their skills to meet the demands of the job market.”

Institutions such as the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA), Uwezo Fund, and Kenya Industrial Estate (KIE) have been pivotal in supporting young entrepreneurs by providing grants, equipment, and loans.

The event celebrated the youth’s achievements and laid the foundation for their future success, as they now possess the skills to thrive in today’s competitive economic landscape.

Oparanya said that as Kenya continues to transform its economy, technical education remains a vital component in ensuring that every youth has the opportunity to contribute to national growth while securing their livelihoods.