CS Owalo briefed on the preparation of KECOSO Games

The Cabinet Secretary for the ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo was on Monday briefed on the upcoming 42nd edition of Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games scheduled for August 19 to 26 in Narok County.

Owalo in his capacity as one of the patrons of KECOSO in a meeting with event organisers at his office reiterated his commitment of supporting the success of the annual event which so far attracted a number of teams seeking to take part across various sporting disciplines.

”I have this morning had a meeting with the KECOSO Governing Council where we discussed the preparations for the 2023 KECOSO Games that will be held from 19th to 26th August, 2023 in Narok County.The games will bring together MDAs from Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Ministry of Tranaport and Roads, and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts.” he posted on his Twitter handle.

According to KECOSO’s national committee led by its secretary general Omole Asiko,it is all systems go for the tournament which has so far attracted more than 12 teams from the communications, transport and infrastructure ministries alongside parastatals.

”We had a fruitful engagement with CS Owalo while keeping him informed on the progress of preparations so far as well just introduction of our members to him since he is one of our patrons besides CS Kipchummba Murkomen and CS Ababu Namwamba.He promised to support our activities in line with government agenda of promoting development of the games in the Country.Preparations are in top gear and I can authoritatively say that the progress is impressive. This year’s contest will be extremely tight because several teams have confirmed to take part in various disciplines ” remarked the veteran broadcaster

Teams will fight for titles in basketball, football, netball, volleyball, snooker, scrabble, pool, table tennis and athletics with more than 1,000 players expected to take part.

Nakuru county will host golf on August 5 because of unavailability of golf courses in Narok

Last year’s overall winner in Kericho was Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) while Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) won the 40th edition which was held in Kisii County in 2019 after accumulating 157 points to clinch the overall title.

Narok which beat Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Meru to win the bid to host the annual games was settled on based on several parameters including hotel capacity to host officials and participants, and security and safety arrangements.

“We look forward to welcoming our member organizations, sponsors, participants, officials and guests to Narok for this year’s edition of the games,” added Asiko.

The objectives of the games include promoting sports activities within member organizations; promoting closer relationships and business interaction, and creating awareness of the services and products rendered.

Other objectives include promoting peaceful co-existence and national unity through sports.

KECOSO was founded in 1978 and brings together government agencies under the ministries of Roads and Transport, Information, Communications and Digital Economy and Sports.