CS Owalo elated in Kipyegon’s World Record breaking

The cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital economy Eliud Owalo has congratulated two time Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon following her exemplary performance in breaking an 8 year old 1500M World record at the Golden Gala Diamond League on Friday night in Florence ,Italy.

CS Owalo said Kipyegon’s performance is as a result of her resilience, determination and hard work and a big motivation as she prepares to defend her title at this year’s World Athletics Championships set for Budapest Hungary between 19th and 27th August.

“I am exceptionally delighted to join Kenya’s sports fraternity and the fans community to celebrate Faith Kipyegon’s world class feat of setting a new 1500M World record of 3:49.11 and shattering the previous record of 3:50.07, in Florence, Italy, after the old record being in place for 8 years.

This is a true definition of determination, resilience and hard work. It’s a giant morale booster for Faith as she prepares to defend her World title in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Congratulations, Faith!” Said Owalo in his statement

Kipyegon run a new World record time of 3:49.11 to break Genzebe Dibaba’s record of 3:50.07 which had stood since July 2015 in Monaco.

CS Owalo who is in an astute sports lover joins thousands of Kenyans who have hailed the two times World Champion for her outstanding performance as she became the only woman to run the 1500M under three minutes and 50 seconds.