CS Owalo hands over Ksh.20m Bus to Gor Mahia

FKF Premier League giants Gor Mahia FC may soon have a home after Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo promised to assist the club build their own stadium and a club house.

The CS revealed the plans as he handed over a Ksh. 20Million Bus to the record Kenyan Premier League Champions.

Kogalo have previously played their home matches at City Stadium, along jogoo Road which ahs since been closed for the last 7 years for renovations.

Things are looking up for the one time CAF Confederations Cup winners with the CS promising to follow up on the stadium construction.

‘’Now we want to go anotch higher, we have a bus now next one is to get a clubhouse and a stadium.we will do everything possible to ensure that Gor Mahia as a club gets facilities befitting the status of the club. We are going to work with our friends from around abroad to realize that’’,Owallo said.

The 20-time Kenyan champions received the customized 42-seater bus today at the Kasarani stadium after losing their previous bus.

Kogalo’s first ride in their new bus was to the Kasarani stadium where they battled to a barren draw against Muranga Seal.