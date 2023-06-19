CS Owalo hosts Posta Rangers for lunch

The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo on Monday hosted Kenya Premier League side Posta Rangers for lunch and urged them to win their remaining matches before the end of the season.

The vibrant and sports loving CS urged the mail men to register victories in their Wednesday encounter against league chasing Tusker FC at Ruaraka grounds before they take on Banderi on Sunday in the last day of the top tier campaign at Thika Municipal Stadium.

“I’ve this afternoon hosted Posta Rangers FC to lunch.The Rangers are a football club under the wings of the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. I wish the team well in their remaining two KPL matches, from the game against Tusker FC this Wednesday,” he said

Before the international break,the John Kamau coached side suffered a blow after going down against Kenya Police who recorded an impressive 3-1 win over them in a tie staged at Police Sacco Stadium.

They sit 11th on the 18 team standings after playing 32 games and accumulating 39 points..

In another game involving league deciding bid,record local champions Gor Mahia will lock horns against Kakamega Homeboyz at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

The two sides have been very impressive in the past few weeks and this is a match that holds so much at stake for either side.

After a one-week break, the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League culmination

resumes on Wednesday with eigh matches on the cards across different venues.

The league took a break to allow for the participation of the national team Harambee Stars in Four Nations Tournament which ended on Sunday in Mauritius.