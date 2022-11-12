CS Owalo: Kenya Kwanza will revitalize industries in Nyanza

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says the Kenya Kwanza Government has good plans for Luo Nyanza region just like other regions in the Country.

Owalo said the Government will fulfill its promise to revitalize major industries in the region. adding that Nyanza will realize its full potential under the leadership of President William Ruto.

The CS spoke on the second day of Nyanza relief food distribution programme, where he flagged off relief food distribution at Aram Market, Rarieda Sub-County in Siaya County.

The program initiated by the President targets millions of Kenyans in need of emergency food supplies during the ongoing drought.

The distribution was witnessed by thousands of residents who turned up to receive their food package as well as listen to plans to empower local farmers, youth and women and uplift them to self sufficiency.

The CS was accompanied by Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Suba North MP, Caroli Omondi, Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, Siaya County Commissioner James Nonka, Area MCA Mark Okeyo among other leaders.

Ochieng assured Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza Government will respect and uphold the constitution saying there are no plans to remove the presidential term limit.

He called on the Luo Community to embrace the Kenya Kwanza government and tap in from the projects that the government will bring.