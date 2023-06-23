CS Owalo launches Jitume Digital Laboratory in Rongo University

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eluid Owalo Friday launched another Jitume Digital Laboratory at Rongo University, in Migori County.

The Jitume Digital Laboratories are the initiative of the Kenya Kwanza Government through the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy to equip and empower the youth with market ready digital skills and subsequent placement on the job market.

Through the Jitume Program, the Ministry has equipped this lab with 100 computers, digital connectivity, and free digital skills training opportunities.

Together with the PS-ICT, Eng John Tanui, Owalo was received by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Gudu, Faculty Members, students and staff of Rongo University, and the wider community.

Also present were John Okwirry, KOTDA CEO Dr. Rachel Masake, Chair University Council David Gitonga, Migori County Commissioner Ng’eny, Rongo DCC John Pesa, and local leaders Valentine Ogango, Phares Odera and Fredrick Syengo as well as student leader Martin Migere and Rebecca Ghatti.