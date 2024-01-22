CS Owalo meets new KBC Board Chair Tom Mishindi

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Information, Communications and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo on Monday held a meeting with the newly-appointed Chairman of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Tom Mshindi.

The meeting focused on devising turn-around strategies to revitalize the KBC, with a keen emphasis on both immediate and long-term interventions.

CS Owalo expressed his gratitude to His Excellency President Dr. William Samoei Ruto for appointing Tom Mshindi to lead the efforts in revitalizing the public broadcaster.

He lauded Mshindi as a respected, experienced, and seasoned media practitioner, highlighting the importance of his role in augmenting the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate KBC.

President Ruto appointed Mshindi to be the Chairman of the KBC Board for a period of three years, revoking the appointment of Eng Benjamin Maingi.