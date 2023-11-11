CS Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has been named Africa Digital Personality of the Year.

Owalo was awarded during the 8th edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards held in Nairobi Friday evening

The continental awards recognize technological pacesetters in digitalization across all sectors, both at the individual and institutional levels. The awards tie in very well with Kenya’s Digital Economy Agenda.

In attendance at the event were public sector officials drawn from African Governments and CEO’s of leading technological companies across Africa.