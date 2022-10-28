CS Owalo picks digital superhighway as key priority

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has placed kick-starting the digital superhighway project and laying of an additional 100,000 kilometers of the national fibre optic network at the top of his priority list.

While taking over the reins from his predecessor Joe Mucheru, the new ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary vowed to enhance the transparency in government operations through direct contact centres for Kenyans, and revitalization of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Kenya News Agency and the Postal Cooperation of Kenya.

While taking over the ministry of ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo committed to continue the heavy investments the country has made in the ICT sector, in matters broadband connectivity.

Owalo says even though Kenya has made major strides in establishing itself as a leader in the region, internet connectivity in the country is still at about 45pc.

Owalo says he will hit the ground running by shaking up the broadcasting sector, stating that he will take a keen interest in upgrading the national broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

In addition, Owalo said he will ensure universal broadband connectivity to every part of the country in the next five years, and the immediate launch of the digital superhighway project.

On matters youth, he pledged to facilitate mass digital jobs through talent incubation programs through the distribution of 23,000 virtual devices in TVETs as well as fast-track digitization of government services for a paperless society.

Owalo also committed to prioritize the enactment of the Konza Technopolis Bill, the ICT-Authority Bill, and development of an e-commerce strategy.