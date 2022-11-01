CS Owalo pledges support for KBC in maiden visit

Information, Communication, Technology and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo Tuesday morning made his maiden visit to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for a meeting with the board and senior management.

The CS was accompanied by Principal Secretary Esther Koimett and was received at KBC by Acting Managing Director Samuel Maina.

CS Owalo said the meeting provided a platform to understand where KBC is at as the public broadcaster and to find ways and means to turn it around so that it can punch at the required level.

“I am here to hear your views and suggestions on interventions required to address the challenges facing KBC so that we can agree on solutions going forward,” he said.

CS expressed his willingness to support the board and the management saying some of the challenges may require support from the Ministry in terms of policy.

“We attach a lot of integral value to KBC. In the recent past I have made proclamations on the need to revitalize KBC. This is a good starting point,” he said.

Board Chairman Eng. Benjamin Maingi lauded the CS for his commitment to transform KBC saying as a Board they are honoured.

He said support from the ministry will push KBC to greater heights saying, “we are happy to know that we have the support of the government.”