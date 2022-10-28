CS Owalo to revitalize KBC, KNA and Postal Corporation of Kenya

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has placed kick-starting the digital superhighway project and laying of an additional 100,000 kilometers of the national fibre optic network at the top of his priority list. While taking over the reins from his predecessor Joe Mucheru, the new ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary vowed to enhance the transparency in government operations through direct contact centres for Kenyans, and revitalization of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Kenya News Agency and the Postal Cooperation of Kenya.

