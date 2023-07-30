Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo is set to present the Ministry’s progress report on Monday.

The report will detail the Ministry’s achievements as the Kenya Kwanza government approaches end of its first year in office.

The event will take place at the Nairobi Serena Hotel starting at 7.00AM.

The Government’s Plan is centered on the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) anchored on upholding the Constitution, institutionalizing politics and creating jobs.

The plan prioritizes Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Economy, Housing and Settlement, Universal Health Coverage and Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy.