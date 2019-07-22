CS Rotich, PS Thugge to spend night in police custody

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge will spend the night in police custody (Muthaiga and Pangani Police stations respectively) after they were arrested in connection with the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

The two are among the 28 top government officers whom the Director of Public Prosecution, Noor Haji, ordered for their arrest Monday morning over the possible loss of over 20 billion shillings in the dam’s scandal.

“The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning,” the head of the investigation bureau John Kariuki said.

CS Rotich presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hours after an arrest warrant was issued.

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) CEO Geoffrey Wahungu, who was also being sought over the multi-billion shilling scam, presented himself to the DCI headquarters.

Haji had approved the charges that subsequently led to the arrest of the team.

In Eldoret, another group still on the DPP’s wanted list was also arrested and taken to Central Police Station in the town.

KVDA acting CEO Francis Chepkonga Kipkech, Planning Manager David Onyango and Deputy Procurement Officer Charity Muui were among those arrested by CID detectives.

Nine other senior KVDA officials listed in DPP Noordin Haji’s list of suspects took to their heels to evade arrest.

Haji terms the charges as tantamount to economic crimes.

Also in the Haji’s list of wanted persons is the Principal Secretary at the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) Dr Susan Jemutai Koech and some Italians from the CMC di Ravena, the firm that was contracted to put up Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet on a government-to-government agreement.