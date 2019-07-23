CS Rotich, Thugge deny charges, freed on Ksh15m cash bail

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been slapped with a 15 million shilling cash bail and barred from accessing their offices by the court.

The duo alongside 16 other suspects denied over 10 counts of graft related charges in the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal.

The suspects were also ordered to surrender their passports and travel documents to the courts within 8 hours.

After spending Monday night at Muthaiga and Pangani police stations, the sixteen suspects were in court to answer to graft related charges.

Rotich makes history as the first sitting Cabinet Secretary to be arrested and hurled to court in relation to graft charges.

The prosecution through senior counsel Taib Ali Taib and Alexander Muteti, informed the court the suspects between 17 September 2014 and September 2018 jointly conspired alongside others not in court, to defraud the government 244 million shillings in the development of Kimwarer multi-purpose dam.

The suspects were further accused of multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit, single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

According to court documents, all the suspects face similar charges where the government also lost 277 million shillings.

Appearing before anti-corruption Chief Magistrate court Douglas Ogoti the suspects denied the charges.

The suspects were released on bail with the judge setting the bail terms for the CS and the PS at 15 million shillings cash bail or bond of 50 million shillings.

The other suspects including tender committee members for the Arror and Kimwarer dams and NEMA Director-General Geoffrey Wakhungu were ordered to pay a cash bail of 750,000 shillings.

The court further directed those who failed to appear in court to report to the DCI by 2 pm on Thursday failure to which they will issue arrest warrants.

The case will be mentioned on the 8th of August.