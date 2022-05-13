CS to launch task force appointed to steer potato reforms

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will this morning launch the newly appointed National Potato Taskforce to promote the country’s value chain.

The 15-member team led by Wachira Kaguongo comprises representatives of farmers, county government officials from potato-growing areas, research institutions and professionals in agribusiness.

The task force is expected to propose ways of reducing the cost of production, increasing access to certified seeds, market linkages and subsidised farm inputs, and other policies and regulations meant to promote the potato industry.

In March this year, Munya launched the Potato Production Revitalization Programme that will subsidize the cost of fertilizer and other farm inputs by 40 per cent.