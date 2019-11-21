CS Tobiko extends suspension on logging

23

The suspension on logging was supposed to end on 24th November this year.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Environment and Forestry CS Keriako Tobiko has extended the imposed moratorium on logging in public and community forests for 12 months.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms Thursday, the CS said a multi-agency team will be constituted to undertake an independent mapping, verification and valuation of all mature and over mature forest plantations.

Also Read  Equipping of public hospitals with dialysis facilities now complete

The team will submit its report to the government within four months

Also Read  New strain of Dengue fever reported in Mombasa

“A Multi-Agency team shall be constituted to among others, undertake an independent mapping, verification and valuation of all mature and over mature forest plantations and submit its report to Government within FOUR (4) MONTHS,” said Tobiko.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The suspension on logging was supposed to end on 24th November this year.

Also Read  Top KCPE candidate offered full secondary school scholarship

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
margaretkalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR