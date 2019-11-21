CS Tobiko extends suspension on logging

Environment and Forestry CS Keriako Tobiko has extended the imposed moratorium on logging in public and community forests for 12 months.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms Thursday, the CS said a multi-agency team will be constituted to undertake an independent mapping, verification and valuation of all mature and over mature forest plantations.

The team will submit its report to the government within four months

“A Multi-Agency team shall be constituted to among others, undertake an independent mapping, verification and valuation of all mature and over mature forest plantations and submit its report to Government within FOUR (4) MONTHS,” said Tobiko.

The suspension on logging was supposed to end on 24th November this year.