Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has dismissed claims that the Mau forest evictions are targeting a certain community.

Tobiko emphasized that environment conservation is a collective Government responsibility led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking spoke after planting over 100,000 trees to mark the first anniversary celebrations of Maasai Mau forest restoration at Sierra Leone in block 65.

Tobiko said the restoration of water towers in the country will go on as planned saying the Government isn’t targeting any community but focusing on restoration of the forests in the Country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya Forest Chief conservator Julius Kamau said that they are targeting to plant 100,000 trees in this 65 maasai Mau block.

Kamau said they have managed to plant 1.4 million trees from last year after those who had encroached mau forest were

He thanked area residents for their support and commitment in the restoration of Mau forest.

Acting Water tower Director Julius Tonui said they will start fencing the area starting with 30km area where people were evicted saying this will be the second water tower to be fenced after Aberdare forest.

He said all 18 water towers in Kenya will be fenced and called on other stakeholders to support the initiative.

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki said they will not allow anybody to graze in the area to preserve the vegetation and the planted trees.