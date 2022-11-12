CS Treasury publishes new Hustler fund regulations

The maximum capital of the Financial Inclusion Fund to be appropriated by the National Assembly shall be Ksh 50 billion shillings.

This is according to new regulations published by the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Prof Njuguna Nd’ung’u to govern the establishment of the fund commonly referred to as the Hustler Fund.

The regulations will be cited as the Public Finance Management (Financial Inclusion Fund) Regulations, 2022.

In a legal notice, the CS said, “There is established a Fund to be known as the Financial Inclusion Fund. The Fund shall consist of monies appropriated by the National Assembly for the purposes of the Fund, income generated from the proceeds of the Fund in form of interest and other charges such as penalties, income from investments made by the Fund, grants, donations, bequests or other gifts made to the Fund and monies from any other source approved by the Cabinet Secretary.”

The purpose of the Fund shall be to innovate, develop and deploy bottom of the pyramid financial services and products that are affordable, accessible and appropriate for the unserved and underserved persons, including credit, saving, insurance and investment products.

The Fund shall promote financial inclusion through expanding access to credit by persons, proprietors, micro, small and medium enterprises, chamas, table banking groups, groups, SACCO societies, associations and start-ups for economic growth and job creation.

It will also address the qualitative dimension of financial inclusion, in particular responsible lending and borrowing, ethical practices, consumer rights and financial literacy as well as strengthen the financial and operational capacity of informal sector membership based financial institutions including SACCO societies, Chamas, table banking groups, banks and micro-finance institutions.

The CS says the fund will further promote market interventions to improve supply of affordable credit to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs and address the low participation of the non-formal wage workforce, namely informal sector entrepreneurs.

The fund will be managed by an Advisory Board which will be responsible for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer.

Applicants must be eighteen years of age and above, a holder of a Kenyan national identification card and must fulfils any other conditions as maybe determined by the Board.

“Where an applicant is a micro, small and medium enterprise, SACCO societies, chama, group, table banking group or any other association, all members must be eighteen years of age and above, registered by the relevant government institution and must meet any other conditions as may be determined by the Board,”