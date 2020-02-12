CS Tuju involved in accident on his way to Kabarak

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
8

Tuju's official car collided with a matatu
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been involved in a road accident on his way to the late President Daniel arap Moi’s funeral in Kabarak.

The accident occurred early this morning at the Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

His official car collided with a 14 seater nissan matatu.

The CS without portfolio has been airlifted from Kijabe hospital to Nairobi for treatment.

More details to follow…

Margaret Kalekye

